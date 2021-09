The Sweet Home Rotary Club held its fourth annual Dolly Parton Imagination Library Golf Tournament at Pineway Golf Course Friday, Aug. 20. More than $2,400 was raised to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program and local high school scholarships. First place went to The Watkins team of Butch Watkins, Blayne Watkins, Terry Watkins and Isaac Lynn. Second place went to the Keesecker Insurance team of, above, from left, Mike Stitzel, Phil Pollock, Jared Norris, Ben Norris, and Joel Keesecker. Last place winners were Gary Burns and Dave Wagner, at right. A total of 11 teams participated. The Imagination Library Program is available to children birth to age 5. Parents can enroll their children by going to the "United Way of Linn County" website and completing the registration. Participating children receive one quality, age-appropriate book each month they are enrolled in the program or until they enter kindergarten.