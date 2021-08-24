Cancel
Syracuse schools should offer remote option for kids who can’t get vaccinated (Your Letters)

By Your Letters
Syracuse.com
 8 days ago
“The health, wellness and safety of our students, staff and families is a top priority and one that we take very seriously.” — Syracuse City School District. We are the parents of three SCSD children entering 4th, 6th and 8th grade. Our oldest was lucky enough to become eligible to receive a vaccine this summer, is vaccinated and will be attending in-person learning in the fall. Our two youngest are not eligible for vaccines and will not be returning to in person learning until fully vaccinated. A difficult choice we as parents had to make.

