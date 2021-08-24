Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Eric's Autos: 2022 Hyundai Sonata

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes anyone still make mid-sized family sedans? Haven't they all been cancelled -- in favor of crossovers?. Most of them, yes. Including -- most recently -- the Mazda6 sedan, which Mazda recently announced it won't be selling anymore after the end of this model year. But there are still a...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sonata#Autos#K5#Awd#Kia#N Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Buying CarsCNET

Best midsize SUV for 2021: Toyota, Kia and more

Are you shopping for a midsize SUV? You and millions of other people are, and there is an incredible number of options on the market these days. It can make narrowing down an SUV shopping list a little daunting, that's for sure. And some midsize SUVs are much better than others, trust us.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Test drive: The Toyota GR 86 is a sports car survivor

The Toyota GR 86 is an unlikely survivor of a dying breed and all the better for it. It’s the latest version of a model that was first launched in 2013 as the Scion FR-S and became the Toyota 86 in 2017 when the Scion brand was discontinued. It’s never...
CarsMacomb Daily

Auto review: Redesigned 2021 Hyundai Elantra delivers strong tech, fuel economy

As other OEMs drop out of the compact sedan segment to focus more on larger vehicles like SUVs, Hyundai is re-upping its efforts, completely redesigning its long-trusted Elantra sedan for 2021 in hopes to gain market share in an area of the auto market that is shrinking but still has a significant amount of fans, both domestic and worldwide.
Buying CarsGreenwichTime

Edmunds: Five affordable sporty midsize sedans

Although SUVs dominate automotive sales, midsize sedans are still a practical choice given their roomy seating, respectable fuel economy and value. They’re also better able to provide sporty performance than a comparably priced SUV. A handful of automakers have recently come out with new performance-tuned sedans that have upgraded engines...
CarsSalina Journal

400-horsepower Nissan Z sports car revealed: Nissan remakes 370Z, drops numbers from nameplate

Nissan's two-door sports car, the 370Z, which succeeded the 350Z, is getting replaced by a solo-letter nameplate. More than half a century after the Z-family ride made its debut, the Japanese automaker on Tuesday revealed a redesigned version of the car for the first time in a decade, aiming to recapture the attention of American sports car fans who have drifted toward a myriad of competitors in recent years.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's How The Hyundai Elantra N Gets Around Noise Regulations

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has made its North American debut virtually after the 2021 New York Auto Show was cancelled with just weeks to go. Hyundai's hot new sedan does not disappoint, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumping out 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque, or 286 hp with the "N Grin Shift" feature, available for 20 seconds. The Elantra N sends its power to the front wheels only through either a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch and speaking with the Korean automaker, CarBuzz learned how many examples Hyundai expects to ship with three pedals.
Buying CarsLog Cabin Democrat

Stylish Sonata a bargain

Even though automakers are slashing sedan production in favor of SUVs and crossovers, the few that remain are raising the bar with amenities fit for high-end sedans. Take the Hyundai Sonata. Now in its seventh generation, the South Korean entry makes an enticing case for purchase while going head-to-head with rivals’ Accord, Camry and Kia K5.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

400-HP 2023 Nissan Z Puts the Toyota Supra on Notice

The new Z—it has no numbers in its name this time—will cost about the same as the 2003 350Z (adjusted for inflation, of course) and rides on the same wheelbase as the 2020 370Z. But it's upped horsepower to 400 hp from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6. Its main target is...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Elantra N Arrives With 276 HP And Manual Gearbox

The Hyundai N family expanded last month with the premiere of the Elantra N, a high-performance version of the popular compact sedan with more power, sharper driving dynamics, and more aggressive styling. Just over a month later, Hyundai has presented the US version. The Elantra N was originally going to make its US debut at the New York Auto Show, but the event was abruptly canceled due to rising cases of the more contagious Delta COVID-19 variant. Rather than delay its debut, Hyundai decided to showcase the US-spec version of the Elantra N online in a virtual presentation.
Buying CarsCNET

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible review: Stunning looks above all

Every manufacturer has a halo car, and for Lexus, it's the LC 500. Toyota's premium brand might be best known for making luxurious sedans and staid crossovers, but the LC is something totally different. It's fast and gorgeous, and in addition to the coupe, the LC 500 is now available as a convertible.
CarsCNET

2021 Toyota Camry TRD review: Flash with some performance sizzle

Forgive me, but I couldn't help but initially be skeptical about the Toyota Camry TRD. Granted, the current-generation Camry is unquestionably the most aggressive-looking one to date and Toyota has been making headway in building more engaging cars with products like the Supra. But a performance version of the Camry? Really?
CarsAutomotive Addicts

New Car Preview: 2023 Nissan Z

The Nissan Z, first known as the Datsun Z in the form of the 240Z when it first reached our American shores in 1969, just over 50 years ago, has always been the working person’s sports car that set in motion many competitors to create innovative sports cars. Having a long lineage and only a few short hiatuses, the new Nissan Z is back featuring the brand’s 3.0-liter 400-horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque twin-turbo V6 engine. Not only does the new 2023 Z get a twin-turbo V6 that’s also found in the Infiniti Q60 and Q50 Red Sport 400 vehicles, but the new Z gets a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, which is something that will be respected in the enthusiast community for an “affordable” sports car.
CarsWTOP

Car Review: Blastoff with the Hyundai Veloster N’s new transmission for 2021

Fun little hot hatches are getting rare these days due to the popularity of crossovers. However, the Hyundai Veloster N hangs-in to thrill a few performance-minded car shoppers with a fun package. You buy a hot hatch for the sporty driving experience — and the Veloster N delivers. With a 275hp turbo-four, this small car does not lack power. There is a hint of turbo-lag at lower RPMs, but once the RPM builds it gets exciting — and fast.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Jeep Wagoneer, 2023 Nissan Z, 2022 Toyota GR86: The Week In Reverse

We drove the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, the 2023 Nissan Z was revealed, and we slipped behind the wheel of the 2022 Toyota GR86. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The Jeep Wagoneer nameplate has finally returned. We found it's a gargantuan SUV that guzzles gas and...
CarsHerald & Review

2022 Volkswagen Jetta: A Modest Makeover Brings More Value

Volkswagen knows the prospect of saddling up with a sophisticated German sedan that costs less than a comparable Honda or Mazda has been a winning formula for its Jetta compact sedan. But it’s also keenly aware of just how good rivals have become. For 2022, a refreshed Volkswagen Jetta brings engine, technology and feature upgrades that add more to its value proposition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy