Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Snark Attack: The Afghanistan Blame Game Obscures an Urgent Need To Restore American Credibility

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

In the spring of 1999, when the government of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic had killed tens of thousands of citizens of the former Yugoslavia and forcibly expelled hundreds of thousands more, the Western European democracies turned to America to order NATO to use its armed forces, principally those of the United States, to stop him. This might have been regarded as "Europe's problem," occurring on European soil. With the United Nations even more neutered than usual and their own governments either incapable of acting or politically unwilling to do so, Europe asked President Bill Clinton to put an end to what Clinton rightfully called "deliberate, systematic efforts at ethnic cleansing and genocide."

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Snark#Serbian#Western European#Nato#Americans#Republicans#North Korean#Washington Post#Turkish#Kurdish#Islamic#Russian#Taliban#Afghans#Al Qaida#The Boston Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
Foreign Policyarcamax.com

Commentary: The US knew the truth about Afghanistan. It didn't listen

Global leaders have spent these last critical weeks asking themselves: “What went wrong in Afghanistan?” They’d be better off asking: “What did we do wrong in Afghanistan?”. To get a sense of how badly the foreign intervention went off-course, you could do worse than to scroll through the Twitter feed...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NBC News blames Trump for ISIS-K attack in Afghanistan

NBC News blamed former president Donald Trump for the ISIS-K attack in Afghanistan Thursday that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members, injured 20 more, and killed even more Afghan citizens. An article written by NBC military writer Sebastien Roblin said it may be "easy" to blame President Biden...
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Biden, first lady pay respects to American troops killed in Afghanistan attack

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide attack near the Kabul Airport. Their remains returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The Bidens met privately with their relatives and then attended the "dignified transfer," a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

What Biden needs to do to restore US credibility after Afghan fiasco

Can President Joe Biden’s global standing recover from his spectacular debacle in Afghanistan? This will be one of the most pressing questions ahead even if the United States manages to successfully evacuate its citizens and Afghan partners. To salvage some of his and America’s international position, Biden needs to initiate dramatic changes in both staff and policy.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Afghanistan war critics blame Biden for the current chaos. They need to look in the mirror.

For years, politicians and pundits on both the left and right have been invoking the misleading mantra of “endless war” to condemn the continuing presence of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and to demand that U.S. troops return home regardless of continued threats facing Americans. Advocates for a withdrawal that ignored conditions on the ground finally got their way in Afghanistan this summer, and the preventable catastrophe we are now witnessing is the result — revealed in heartbreaking images of Afghan men, women and children fleeing for their lives as the Taliban recapture the country.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Top State Department Diplomat Blames Americans Left in Afghanistan: ‘We Put Out Repeated Warnings’ to Leave

The State Department’s Afghanistan Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson on Wednesday faulted Americans who were trapped in Afghanistan for failing to heed his department’s warnings about the country deteriorating. “You warned about this in a cable,” CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell asked Wilson in an evening interview. “Were you ignored?”. “We put...
Foreign PolicyBoston Herald

Robbins: Forget Afghanistan blame game – we must restore U.S. credibility

In the spring of 1999, when the government of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic had killed tens of thousands of citizens of the former Yugoslavia and forcibly expelled hundreds of thousands more, the Western European democracies turned to America to order NATO to use its armed forces, principally those of the United States, to stop him. This might have been regarded as “Europe’s problem,” occurring on European soil. With the United Nations even more neutered than usual and their own governments either incapable of acting or politically unwilling to do so, Europe asked President Bill Clinton to put an end to what Clinton rightfully called “deliberate, systematic efforts at ethnic cleansing and genocide.”
WorldWashington Times

Blame Afghanistan on ‘the suits not the boots’

Those who have experienced combat or who closely and painstakingly monitor U.S military operations often have the power to make a quick, pivotal observation about very complex situations. They can provide a minimal but perfectly calibrated summary of — say — the crisis in Afghanistan. The following phrase — or...
WorldMonroe Evening News

International law, credibility and Afghanistan

The day after 9/11, the United Nations Security Council acted in Resolution 1368. On Sept. 28, 2001, it enacted Resolution 1373, one of the most far-reaching decisions in its history. Both resolutions recognized the right of the United States to use Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense, providing, I believe, justification for the forward strategy of attacking Afghanistan as self-defense on Oct. 7, 2001, against terrorists and those who harbored them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy