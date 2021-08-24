Snark Attack: The Afghanistan Blame Game Obscures an Urgent Need To Restore American Credibility

In the spring of 1999, when the government of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic had killed tens of thousands of citizens of the former Yugoslavia and forcibly expelled hundreds of thousands more, the Western European democracies turned to America to order NATO to use its armed forces, principally those of the United States, to stop him. This might have been regarded as "Europe's problem," occurring on European soil. With the United Nations even more neutered than usual and their own governments either incapable of acting or politically unwilling to do so, Europe asked President Bill Clinton to put an end to what Clinton rightfully called "deliberate, systematic efforts at ethnic cleansing and genocide."