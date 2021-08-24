Cancel
Bladen County, NC

Rec registration ongoing for soccer, football, cheerleading

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 8 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration is underway for Bladen County Parks & Recreation soccer, football and cheerleading.

Register at bladeninfo.org or visit the office.

The period to sign up for soccer ends Friday. The ages are as of Aug. 1. Tot soccer is ages 3-4 and costs $30; fee for ages 5-14 is $35.

The period to sign up for football and cheerleading ends Sept. 10. The ages are as of Aug. 1. Flag football is ages 5-7 and costs $40; tackle football is ages 7-12 and costs $40; and cheerleading is ages 7-12 and costs $35.

Anyone interested in coaching can contact the Rec Department. More information is available by calling 910-862-6770.

