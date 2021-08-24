A single-vehicle crash on Athens Perimeter injured 2 people, including 29-year-old Joshua Cruze (Athens, GA)

On Sunday, 29-year-old Joshua Cruze, a Gwinnett County man, was hospitalized in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on the Athens Perimeter, according to Athens-Clarke police.

As per the initial information, the incident took place just after 7 p.m. when a southbound Chevrolet Tracker swerved off the highway about a mile past the Atlanta Highway overpass. Joshua Cruze, 29, of Grayson was rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A single-vehicle crash on Athens Perimeter injured 2 people, including 29-year-old Joshua Cruze

August 24, 2021