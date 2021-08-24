Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

A single-vehicle crash on Athens Perimeter injured 2 people, including 29-year-old Joshua Cruze (Athens, GA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Em8gW_0bbEhg9s00
A single-vehicle crash on Athens Perimeter injured 2 people, including 29-year-old Joshua Cruze (Athens, GA)

On Sunday, 29-year-old Joshua Cruze, a Gwinnett County man, was hospitalized in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on the Athens Perimeter, according to Athens-Clarke police.

As per the initial information, the incident took place just after 7 p.m. when a southbound Chevrolet Tracker swerved off the highway about a mile past the Atlanta Highway overpass. Joshua Cruze, 29, of Grayson was rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A single-vehicle crash on Athens Perimeter injured 2 people, including 29-year-old Joshua Cruze

August 24, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Athens, GA
Traffic
Local
Georgia Accidents
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Grayson, GA
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Ga#The Athens Perimeter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Athens
Related
Loudon County, TNPosted by
Nationwide Report

A semi-truck crash on I-75 in Loudon County led to injuries (Knoxville, TN)

A semi-truck crash on I-75 in Loudon County led to injuries (Knoxville, TN) Injuries were reported after a semi-truck overturned on I-75 southbound near mile marker 71.4. LCSO, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Loudon County Fire and rescue crews all responded to the crash scene. On arrival, emergency responders reported that the occupants of the semi-truck were pinned inside and they were injured.
Maple Falls, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road (Maple Falls, WA)

One person was sent to the hospital is critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road. As per the initial information, first responders were sent to the area of Kendall Road (SR547) after getting information of an accident that happened at around 7am. The preliminary investigation showed that the crash took place between Limestone Road and S Pass Road. One victim was rushed to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center in critical condition via an ambulance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy