Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are five reported to the FDA in August:. Cardinal Health recalled 267 million monoject flush prefilled saline syringes after finding the punger may pull back and reintroduce air into the syringe, which can cause serious adverse outcomes. Cardinal has received 37 reports of the plunger pulling back, but no injuries were reported as of Aug. 19.