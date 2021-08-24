Fantasy Football 2021: Players to Target Early in Drafts

In preparation for your upcoming draft (if you’ve already drafted then you drafted way too early), here are my do’s and don’ts. Every fantasy player has seen the decline of three-down running backs. As I look through the rankings, there are roughly ten guys I think will be the workhorse of their teams. Does that mean there are only going to be that many productive backs? No, but in a perfect world, you want to get two of those types of players. As a result, you need to be aggressive at the position in the early rounds. You’ll be able to find quality receivers in rounds three through six. You don’t need to try and act like the smartest person in the room by using a zero running back or hero running back strategy. Go get your studs early!