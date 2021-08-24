Cancel
Jam Master Jay’s Daughter Shares ‘Laws of Power’ to Become a Successful Seven-Figure Entrepreneur

By Ashantai Hathaway
Black Enterprise
 8 days ago
Tyra Myricks wants to help you with your money game and offers advice on “laws” she uses to be successful. Myricks is the 28-year-old daughter of legendary DJ Jam Master Jay from the group Run-D.M.C. We recently shared her story about her success making seven figures every year—but now she’s revealed how she did it by using inside knowledge from resources like financial and investment books,” she told Business Insider.

