Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes – and people are very upset

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tMjn_0bbEgn9u00

If milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, then McDonald’s may soon find its yards utterly empty given it has run out of the drink in all its stores.

Due to supply chain problems, the fast food chain lacks the ingredients needed to whip up the dairy drink and it has also run out of bottled drinks in 1,250 of its stores across England, Scotland and Wales.

It comes after post-Brexit immigration rules and self-isolation due to Covid has contributed to a lorry driver shortage in the UK causing supply chain problems for a number of chains. Nando’s had to close 50 of its stores last week due to a chicken shortage, while KFC was also unable to stock some menu items.

Fans of the shake were understandably upset:

While thirsty Remainers including Labour MP Stella Creasy basically said ‘told you so’:

Fear not. A spokesman for McDonald’s said the group is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.

He said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.

“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience.”

Fingers crossed the milkshakes return soon.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

70K+
Followers
4K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Creasy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milkshakes#England#Wales#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Labour#Bottled
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Getting Rid of This Next Month

Fast food companies have had to make plenty of changes over the course of the last year and a half, from implementing COVID safety measures to dealing with supply shortages to figuring out how to draw in customers again. Sometimes that involves taking some risks, even if it means abandoning old favorites. That certainly goes for the major change coming to Wendy's, which is affecting one of the restaurant's most popular menu items. Read on to find out what this fast food chain is planning to get rid of in just a few weeks.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
RestaurantsPosted by
MLive

Woman sues McDonald’s, alleging a cheeseburger ad tempted her to break Lenten fast

A Russian woman is alleging that an advertisement for a McDonald’s cheeseburger was so tempting she couldn’t help herself and broke her fast during Lent. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Ksenia Ovchinnikova, an Orthodox Christian from Omsk, Russia, claims that seeing the McDonald’s cheeseburger advertisement tempted her during a time in 2019 when she was trying to abstain from “meat and other animal products.”
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

24% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Eggs

For all of our egg heads out there, we know the importance of getting your protein and having it taste good, too. We also know the options out there are not exactly Michelin-star-worthy. After all, the debate about eggs in our favorite fast-food joints and whether or not they're, you know, actually eggs, has been ongoing seemingly forever (via Business Insider).
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Introduces New Sweet Treat to Menu

The McDonald’s menu is about to get a little sweeter! After expanding its McCafé menu eight years ago with the McCafé Bakery lineup, the beloved fast food chain is getting ready to offer its first limited-edition offering to join the McCafé Bakery, and it’s perfect for a morning drive-thru run! Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, McDonald's customers will be able to order Glazed Pull Apart Donuts, which promise to bring "bites of joy" for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Wendy's French Fries: What To Know Before Ordering

No snack compares to fast food french fries, especially when you've been out and about driving for hours on end. Whether you have embarked on a road trip or just a long day of errands, making a pit stop for a batch of french fries is one of life's simplest pleasures. While there's surely a fry for every person, you can tell a lot about someone's personality by their favorite style of this iconic side.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
Restaurantsgentside.co.uk

McDonald's offer: Get your hands on a free McFlurry from today

If you happen to pass by The Builder’s Yard along London’s South Bank, be sure to visit McDonald’s for they are giving away a sweet treat for free from today onwards. Today marks the 21st year that the legendary McFlurry has been on their menu, and to celebrate the occasion they’re dishing out the dessert to every customer who enters this specific branch. Even if you’re not in the area, a free McFlurry is always worth the trip!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Secrets Exposed By Fast Food Workers

Everyone has a soft spot for their favorite fast food restaurant, but it's not exactly surprising that behind the drive-thru windows and shiny counters, all is not always as it appears. While most fast food restaurants surprisingly boast excellent health scores and cleanliness standards, there may still be sacrifices in quality behind the scenes in order to save time and money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy