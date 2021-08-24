McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes – and people are very upset

If milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, then McDonald’s may soon find its yards utterly empty given it has run out of the drink in all its stores.

Due to supply chain problems, the fast food chain lacks the ingredients needed to whip up the dairy drink and it has also run out of bottled drinks in 1,250 of its stores across England, Scotland and Wales.

It comes after post-Brexit immigration rules and self-isolation due to Covid has contributed to a lorry driver shortage in the UK causing supply chain problems for a number of chains. Nando’s had to close 50 of its stores last week due to a chicken shortage, while KFC was also unable to stock some menu items.

Fans of the shake were understandably upset:

While thirsty Remainers including Labour MP Stella Creasy basically said ‘told you so’:

Fear not. A spokesman for McDonald’s said the group is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.

He said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.

“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience.”

Fingers crossed the milkshakes return soon.