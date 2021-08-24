Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 ready to gang up on SEC with new alliance
The 2021 college football season has a few days left before kickoff, but something huge is already brewing…off the field. In what feels like something that’s straight out of a professional wrestling script, the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 are expected to forge an alliance that would have a great impact on major landscapes in college football. Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic is reporting that an announcement with regards to this looming development could come as early as Tuesday.clutchpoints.com
