Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 ready to gang up on SEC with new alliance

By Johnny Recks
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 college football season has a few days left before kickoff, but something huge is already brewing…off the field. In what feels like something that’s straight out of a professional wrestling script, the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 are expected to forge an alliance that would have a great impact on major landscapes in college football. Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic is reporting that an announcement with regards to this looming development could come as early as Tuesday.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 1

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Sec#American Football#Acc#Sec#College Football Playoff#The Texas Longhorns#The Oklahoma Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy

The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma RB Ruled Ineligible

Oklahoma's on-again, off-again running back room may have suffered another blow this week. Marcus Major, a promising junior from Oklahoma City, will not be eligible to play for the Sooners this fall, according to Rivals website SoonerScoop. Sources told SI Sooners that Major's eligibility issue stems from classwork that didn't...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Is Nebraska turning on one of its favorite sons? Here's the real issue for Scott Frost amid NCAA investigation

When your program is in the same sentence as “NCAA investigation,” it’s never a good thing. Regardless of what you think about the NCAA and its diminishing role in college athletics, there are short- and long-term associations with that. Recruiting? Yep. Public image? Absolutely. It becomes a national story. Everyone starts talking about it. Before long, you’re trending on Twitter in mid-August before an all-important Year 4 starts.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 ‘Alliance’ Report

Texas and Oklahoma’s upcoming jump to the SEC threatens to shake the foundations of the sport even more than previous instances of conference realignment. In response, the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 are reportedly in discussions about a potential “alliance.” During an interview today, ESPN’s top college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on the report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy