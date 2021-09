Respected benefits marketing leader brings deep industry experience to advance company brand value and growth. Benefitfocus, Inc. , an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announces the appointment of Ana Perez as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Perez is a key addition to the company’s leadership team with a demonstrated track record creating high-performing teams and advancing digital marketing strategies to enable growth. She will be responsible for all aspects of marketing — with a focus on driving brand value, accelerating growth and advancing customer engagement.