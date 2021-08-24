Cancel
NBA

Kobe Bryant's Oldest Daughter Has A Major Life Update

By Emily Hutchinson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKobe Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, just taken a big step in her life. Her mom, Vanessa Bryant has been sharing updates with fans on social media showing how the family has been doing in the wake of the tragic deaths of Kobe and daughter Gianna in January 2020. Kobe and Gianna, who was just 13 years old at the time, both died after the helicopter they were traveling in crashed into a mountain side in Calabasas, California, with another seven people on board. Tragically, no one survived.

California State
Kobe Bryant
Nani
Vanessa Bryant
#Usc
NBA
Basketball
Instagram
Sports
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Share Emotional Milestone as She Heads Off to USC

After shedding tears of joy when Natalia Bryant was accepted to the University of Southern California back in March, then cheering her on when she graduated with a touching tribute to father Kobe and sister Gianna, Vanessa Bryant is now celebrating another one of her daughter's milestones. On Aug. 18, Vanessa shared an adorable family photo of her, Bianka, Capri, and Natalia as they dropped off the latter for her first year at USC. "Today was rough," the caption read. "This was before the tears came down. Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛" Natalia then commented on her mother's post, saying, "I love you!!!"
Vanessa Bryant Defends Kobe's Estate To The End; Reaches Settlement with Mother [REPORT]

Vanessa Bryant put everything to rest by settling the lawsuit with her mother, Sofia Laine. Vanessa and her mother Sofia seemingly reached a settlement with an undisclosed deal after going through a rocky lawsuit. Various reports revealed that the lawsuit, which Bryant called something "frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful, was...
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

Watch: Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Pay Tribute to Late Gigi in New Pic. Vanessa Bryant is enjoying a sweet (fashion) escape to Italy. Kobe Bryant's widow recently jetted off to the romantic European country to feast her eyes on the latest and greatest collection from Dolce & Gabbana. For the fashion extravaganza, which was held on Sunday, Aug. 29 in Venice, Vanessa made sure to bring her fashion A-game.
Footwear News

Kobe Bryant’s $89,000 Signed Air Jordan Sneakers Will Go Live for IPO Shares on His Birthday

Kobe Bryant’s 1-of-2 Air Jordans are going live for IPO shares today on his birthday, Aug. 23. The late legendary basketball player’s French Blue Air Jordan 12 Retro sneakers, currently valued at $89,000, are being auctioned for IPO by Collectable. The platform creates affordable stock shares in sports memorabilia, making them more accessible for fans to invest in. Bryant’s unique sneakers, one of two pairs ever worn by him, will become available for fans to purchase $10 shares, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. View this post on Instagram A post shared by COLLECTABLE (@collectableapp) Bryant’s Jordans are an iconic merge of...
CinemaBlend

Vanessa Bryant Posts Tender Message For Kobe Bryant's Birthday, And Crying Is Only Natural

2020 was a rough year for a number of reasons, and what really hit the entertainment world was the unfortunate number of celebrity deaths. One that arguably rocked the world the hardest was that of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who alongside his 13-year-old daughter and several others, was killed in a helicopter crash. Bryant’s absence is still felt by many, especially his wife, Vanessa. She has been strong in honoring her husband’s memory, though, and she recently paid tribute to him with a tender message on his birthday. And yes, crying would be a natural response.
Michael Jordan Told Kobe Bryant That Him In 1991 Would Beat Kobe's Peak, Kobe Responded In The Best Way: "Enjoy Your Salad. We Both Know That's Not Gonna Happen."

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have been linked to each other throughout their time in the NBA. When Kobe entered the league in 1996, few would have expected him to reach the heights that he did. But that is exactly what he did. Playing as a shooting guard like MJ, Kobe showed glaring similarities to Jordan's style of play.

