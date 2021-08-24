Kobe Bryant's Oldest Daughter Has A Major Life Update

After shedding tears of joy when Natalia Bryant was accepted to the University of Southern California back in March, then cheering her on when she graduated with a touching tribute to father Kobe and sister Gianna, Vanessa Bryant is now celebrating another one of her daughter's milestones. On Aug. 18, Vanessa shared an adorable family photo of her, Bianka, Capri, and Natalia as they dropped off the latter for her first year at USC. "Today was rough," the caption read. "This was before the tears came down. Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛" Natalia then commented on her mother's post, saying, "I love you!!!"