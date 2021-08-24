Cancel
How to watch Xbox’s game showcase at Gamescom 2021

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the biggest Gamescom 2021 announcements are likely to happen during the Xbox stream. The stream will be a 90-minute blast that, according to Microsoft, will focus on “previously announced games” from its internal Xbox Studios and outside partners, as well as new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass. It’s possible that we’ll hear more about Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more. I’m personally crossing my fingers for more Elden Ring news.

