Brock Lesnar is officially back in the WWE following his appearance at SummerSlam this past weekend. "The Beast" hadn't been seen since dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, and reports that he was technically a free agent started popping up over the summer of 2020. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Thursday that sources indicated Lesnar is under a new deal for "roughly a year and a half, and at least eight matches," for the time being. That fits right in line with Lesnar's previous part-time schedule, where his matches were few and far between even when he held one of the world championships. From 2012-2020 he only wrestled a total of 64 times.