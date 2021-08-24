Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Big 12 Preview: Oklahoma still rules league, must watch for Cyclone warning

FOX Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The story of the 2021 college football season, like several of the seasons before it, is David vs. Goliath. In each of the Power 5 conferences, there is a very familiar prohibitive favorite and defending champion. As he previews the five conferences this week, RJ Young breaks down the behemoth in each league and identifies the potential Davids who could shake up the College Football Playoff race this fall. RJ started with the Big Ten and now previews the Big 12.

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Kolkhorst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Goliath#Ou#Sooners#Sec#Tailbacks#Cyclones#Pac 12#All American#Rb Breece Hall#The Big 12#Isu#Iowa State#Texas Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama’s uniform combo for Miami game revealed

No. 1 Alabama will tangle with No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. It’s the first of 2 headlining non-conference games for SEC teams as No. 5 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
Nebraska State247Sports

Scott Frost's contract buyout details at Nebraska

Nebraska took a hit Wednesday when it was reported the NCAA was investigating the Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost amid violations. It is for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. On the field, Frost and his team struggled through his first three seasons, going 12-20....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma RB Ruled Ineligible

Oklahoma's on-again, off-again running back room may have suffered another blow this week. Marcus Major, a promising junior from Oklahoma City, will not be eligible to play for the Sooners this fall, according to Rivals website SoonerScoop. Sources told SI Sooners that Major's eligibility issue stems from classwork that didn't...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma vs. Tulane prediction, odds, spread, line, over/under & betting info for NCAA Week 1

The Oklahoma Sooners face Tulane on Saturday in Norman and we have odds, predictions, betting lines, how to watch and everything you need for the game. The Oklahoma Sooners have immense expectations for the 2021 college football season. Lincoln Riley’s team is not just one of the favorites to make it to the College Football Playoff but they are a legitimate threat to win the National Championship. That campaign begins on Saturday, Sept. 4 as they take on the Tulane Green Wave.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Predictions For Week 1’s Biggest Games

Last weekend was just an appetizer. Week 1 is here, and the main course–the 2021 college football season–is being served. In recent years, ESPN’s Bill Connelly has made a name for himself with his predictive SP+ formula. According to Connelly, SP+ is “an opponent- and tempo-adjusted look at the most sustainable and predictive aspects of college football.”
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

How BYU Has Fared Against the Big 12

While BYU prepares for its first game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night, BYU fans are monitoring ongoing BYU-Big 12 rumors. Today, we look back at how BYU has fared against the remaining eight Big 12 schools. Baylor. BYU's overall record: 1-1 BYU hasn't played Baylor since 1984 when...
Washington, OKPosted by
AllSooners

Watch: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Zoom

Watch Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington's full zoom call with the media on Wednesday afternoon with the Sooners' season set to open in just 17 days against Tulane in New Orleans on Sept. 4. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community...

Comments / 0

Community Policy