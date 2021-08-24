Saint Rocco’s Treats, Perkasie, Named for the Patron Saint of Dogs, Cashes in on Canine Cookies

Saint Rocco's Treats of Perkasie sells its all-natural dog treats at area farmer's markets and events, as well as online. Image via Saint Rocco's Treats at Facebook.

With a stated goal to “always put dogs first,” Kolby and Kaleb Rush, two budding entrepreneurs, started their Perkasie business, Saint Rocco’s Treats.

In 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak erased both their internships. Kolby’s spot through Penn State was cancelled, as was Kaleb’s through Temple.

But hungry to continue sharpening their entrepreneurial chops, they branched out and created a business.

The brothers launched a canine cuisine kitchen, naming it for the Catholic patron saint of dogs and dog lovers .

The product line is wholly fresh baked. They crafted the recipes after consultation with experts in the dog-treat industry. No goodie has more than five ingredients, none of which are preservatives.

Kaleb Rush, Co-Founder of Saint Rocco’s Treats. Image via Saint Rocco’s Treats at Facebook.

“We use limited-ingredient recipes, human-grade ingredients, and continue to hand-slice each treat we sell,” states the brothers’ website.

They also took the service end of the business to the next level: Saint Rocco’s Treats delivers.

Customer reaction to the product line has demonstrated that the brothers aren’t barking up the wrong tree.

“All my picky eaters go for them,” posted Facebook customer Wiley Cotton. “This is a great company with a great product.”

The owner-operators have woven a philanthropic thread into their business plan. They donate $1 of every pound of treats sold to a local animal shelter.

More about this successful microbusiness is at its website .