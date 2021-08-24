FOUND: 13-year-old Greenbush girl has been located

Update

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Aubrey Prygrocki has returned home safely.

Original Story

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding 13-year-old Aubrey Prygrocki.

Officials say she was last seen at her Greenbush home at 1 p.m. Monday.

Aubrey is 5'1" tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Aubrey or have any information about her location, please call the sheriff’s office at 945-4636.