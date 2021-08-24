Cancel
Summer Days, Summer Nights

By Sheila O'Malley
Roger Ebert
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening sequence of Ed Burns' "Summer Days, Summer Nights" introduces all of the characters in an energetic seamless montage, the camera roving through the small houses, following a girl as she rides her bike down the street, waving to neighbors, each person heading out to greet the day. It's Memorial Day Weekend in a Long Island beach town. These characters all live there, i.e., they are "townies" or "locals," and they work at marinas, beach clubs, restaurants, catering to tourists and wealthy vacationers. Burns (and cinematographer William Rexer) toss you into the midst of the intersecting relationships of this small community. Everyone knows everyone, so this is an effective opening for this mostly-effective film. "Summer Days, Summer Nights" is purely an ensemble film. There is no one lead. Every character has their own arc, and their own reckoning to face about their lives. This is well-trod ground for Burns as a filmmaker (and in general), but there's no shame in well-trod ground, not if you care about the subject and present interesting characters, which Burns mostly does.

