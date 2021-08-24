Cancel
Environment

More hot & sunny weather is expected again today.

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 8 days ago

Good morning everyone. Today, I'm tracking morning temperatures to be in the mid-60s, with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper-90s.

Throughout today, I'll continue tracking sunny to mostly sunny skies with hot temperatures and no rain chances.

If you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time today, be sure to drink lots of fluids, wear sunscreen, and take frequent breaks in the shade. Make sure you don't forget about your pets either!

Tomorrow, I'm tracking morning temperatures in the lower-70s and warm into the mid-90s that afternoon.

For most, it'll be a beautiful but hot sunny day with slightly breezy winds out of the southeast. Once again, make sure to stay well-hydrated if you planning on being outdoors.

Then the rest of this week, I'll look for high temps to slowly cool a few degrees each afternoon. These slightly cooler temps are the result of more moisture moving into the area, causing more muggy/sticky conditions.

This trend should continue through the start of next week, with basically no rain chances insight until then.

