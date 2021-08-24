Colts waive Eddy Pineiro, Rodrigo Blankenship wins kicking battle

The Indianapolis Colts have decided on a kicker for the start of the 2021 season.

The team announced on Tuesday that Eddy Pineiro was waived. That opens up the door for Rodrigo Blankenship to continue as the Colts’ kicker this upcoming season.

The two went through a training camp battle for the job and Pineiro was not far off. Based on his successes in that duel, some believe Pineiro will get a chance to land a job elsewhere in the NFL.

Among them is ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Previously with the Chicago Bears, Pineiro does have regular season experience which also could be appealing to a potential suitor.

On the same day that Pineiro was waived, NFL teams have to cut five more players off their roster before a 4 p.m. deadline. Considering his successes, Indianapolis could’ve kept Pineiro around longer until the end of training camp when the team has to trim down to 53 players.

However, letting Pineiro go now will give him an extended opportunity to potentially win a kicking battle with another team over the next week. The Colts were likely trying to do the right thing for Pineiro.

As the incumbent, Blankenship was viewed to be the favorite for the Colts job, and to his credit, he got the job done. Like Pineiro, Blankenship also converted on all his preseason kicks.

Prior to the 2020 season, the Colts signed Blankenship as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia. The 24-year-old was 32-for-37 on kicks last season. Of his five kicks missed, four of them were from over 40 yards out in his first season.