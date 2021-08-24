Cancel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, cautions against use in younger children

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration has fully approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older, and authorized it for people as young as 12. However the agency is warning against using the vaccine “off-label” in children younger than 12, saying it “would not be appropriate.” The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is not currently approved nor authorized for children younger than 12, and the appropriate dosage for this age group has yet to be determined.

