Need an escape? Head to Candler Park Sept. 10-11 for some music, food and art as the Candler Park Music Festival returns to town. This will mark the 13th edition of this neighborhood festival which will play host to a diverse collection of genres. The lineup includes Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph; Ripe; The Infamous Stringdusters; Spafford; The Vegabonds; Voodoo Visionary; The Dirty Guv’Nahs; Marco Benevento; Hedonista; Webster; Airwolf, and Moneyshot. Accompanying the live performances will be a hand-picked selection of some of the City’s best food trucks and vendors, as well as an artist market showcasing a wide range of makers.