Editor's Note: The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention no longer reports its daily COVID-19 case count on Monday. The next report is due on Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 120.43 new cases per day on Aug. 7 to 162.57 new cases per day on Aug. 21. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 0.14 deaths per day on Aug. 7 to 2.86 deaths per day on Aug. 21.