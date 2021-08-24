Cancel
Marathon County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 08:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR WOOD AND MARATHON COUNTIES At 816 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Medford to 11 miles northeast of Marshfield to 12 miles west of Babcock, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Airport observation. At 807 am a wind gust to 63 mph was measured at Marshfield airport. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Babcock, Mosinee, Pittsville, Wausau, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin Rapids and Lake Wazeecha. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

