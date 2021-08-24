Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-250400- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0017.000000T0000Z-210825T0400Z/ /BONN4.1.ER.210823T0900Z.210824T0000Z.210824T2103Z.NO/ 334 PM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr. * Until late tonight. * At 3:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 5.1 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM EDT Tuesday was 6.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 3.9 feet early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Flooding occurs on Vail Road in Montville. The Road heading into Parsippany is subject to closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.3 feet on 03/22/2003. Target Area: Morris The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr affecting Morris County. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Rockaway River Boonton Below Resv 5.0 5.1 Tue 3 pm EDT 4.3 4.1 3.9