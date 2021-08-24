Just Scrap Radio Ep. 48 with Kevin Lee, Anthony Taylor, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, and Andre Petroski
The 48th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 35 and Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. We’re first joined by the 11th-ranked lightweight and now welterweight contender, Kevin Lee (3:05). Next, former Bellator fighter and now professional boxer, Anthony Taylor (17:20) joins the program. UFC middleweight, Sam Alvey (41:20) comes on. Then, TUF 29 finalist Bryan Battle (54:35) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight, Andre Petroski (1:12:41).www.bjpenn.com
