West Ham’s resurrection might have taken place behind closed doors last season, but this ecstatic homecoming will be remembered as the night when the club revived its pulse. It had been 16 months since a full capacity crowd last packed the London Stadium, when the club had teetered on the brink of relegation and ruin, with an atmosphere so toxic it might alarm a radiation detector. For those who were forced to watch their drastic transformation last season from afar, this was a chance to celebrate the distance travelled, the fortunes changed, and savour the joy that’s so often been...