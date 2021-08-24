Nominations Being Accepted for Main Line 2021 Women in Leadership Award

Dr. Joy Gates Black, president of Delaware County Community College, was the Main Line Chamber's 2020 recipient Image via vista.today.

Nominations are being sought for the 2021 Women in Leadership Award.

The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Society of Professional Women will be presenting the award at the hybrid Gold Leaf Celebration at the Philadelphia Country Club in October 2021.

The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 8, 2021.

Find out more by visiting the Main Line Chamber of Commerce .

The Award

The Women in Leadership Award is presented annually to a woman who has achieved exemplary professional and personal accomplishments and who has made a positive impact on the Greater Main Line area.

Nominees for this prestigious award include senior level executives from the for-profit and non-profit sectors who have contributed significantly to the betterment of the Main Line community.

Previous award winners include:

Dr. Joy Gates Black , Delaware County Community College (2020)

, Delaware County Community College (2020) Dr. Marisa Weiss , Main Line Health & BreastCancer.org (2019)

, Main Line Health & BreastCancer.org (2019) Dr. Valerie Arkoosh , Chair, Montgomery County & Michelle Kichline , Chair, Chester County Board of Commissioners (2018)

, Chair, Montgomery County & , Chair, Chester County Board of Commissioners (2018) Binney Wietlisbach , The Haverford Trust Company (2017)

, The Haverford Trust Company (2017) Joan Docktor , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors (2016)

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors (2016) Alba Martinez , Vanguard (2015)

, Vanguard (2015) Lynn Yeakel , Vision 2020 / Drexel University College of Medicine (2014)

, Vision 2020 / Drexel University College of Medicine (2014) Sue Schick , UnitedHealthcare (2013)

, UnitedHealthcare (2013) Donna Allie , Team Clean, Inc. (2012)

, Team Clean, Inc. (2012) Linda Galante , Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP (2011)

, Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP (2011) Irene Horstmann Hannan , Citizens Bank (2010)

, Citizens Bank (2010) Andrea Gilbert, Bryn Mawr Hospital (2009)

Nomination Eligibility

Women eligible for this award must be:

• In senior-level executive positions, in either a for-profit or non-profit organization, operating in the Greater Main Line Region. Nominees should have direct responsibility for the overall strength and viability of their business.

• They should have proven accomplishments impacting the financial stability of their business.

• They should demonstrate exceptional leadership capabilities.

• They have made significant contributions to the community.

• They exhibit a strong commitment to improving the quality of the personal and professional lives of all employees.

Deadline:

Nomination Forms must be completed in its entirety and a curriculum vitae must be submitted by Wednesday, Sept. 8 to KDiLullo@mlcc.org in order for the nominee to be considered.

The Main Line Chamber of Commerce

The Main Line Chamber of Commerce has 950 members covering nine boroughs and towns that make up the Main Line.

In its 100th year of service, the Chamber was ranked by the Philadelphia Business Journal as the top suburban chamber in the five-county Greater Philadelphia region.

The ranking was based on member support for programs, events and the organization as a whole.

As the area’s influential business advocate, the Chamber is committed to helping members succeed as it promotes economic growth in the region, develops an informed business community and enhances the quality of life on the Main Line.

The Main Line Society of Professional Women

The Main Line Society of Professional Women was launched by the Main Line Chamber in May 2009 to provide a professional organization for women and businesses of all industries, sizes and generations In the Main Line region.

The Society of Professional Women (SPW) enhances personal and professional development by offering engaging programs, networking opportunities and a welcoming forum to share experiences and insights.

In keeping with the growing needs of its members, SPW launched Lunch & Share Conversations and the Women Helping Women mentoring program.