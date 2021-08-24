Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, PA

Nominations Being Accepted for Main Line 2021 Women in Leadership Award

Posted by 
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RuMe_0bbEbZZZ00
Dr. Joy Gates Black, president of Delaware County Community College, was the Main Line Chamber's 2020 recipientImage via vista.today.

Nominations are being sought for the 2021 Women in Leadership Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nqyn6_0bbEbZZZ00

The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Society of Professional Women will be presenting the award at the hybrid Gold Leaf Celebration at the Philadelphia Country Club in October 2021.

The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 8, 2021.

Find out more by visiting the Main Line Chamber of Commerce.

The Award

The Women in Leadership Award is presented annually to a woman who has achieved exemplary professional and personal accomplishments and who has made a positive impact on the Greater Main Line area.

Nominees for this prestigious award include senior level executives from the for-profit and non-profit sectors who have contributed significantly to the betterment of the Main Line community.

Previous award winners include:

  • Dr. Joy Gates Black, Delaware County Community College (2020)
  • Dr. Marisa Weiss, Main Line Health &  BreastCancer.org (2019)
  • Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery  County & Michelle Kichline, Chair, Chester County Board of  Commissioners (2018)
  • Binney Wietlisbach, The Haverford Trust Company (2017)
  • Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors (2016)
  • Alba Martinez, Vanguard (2015)
  • Lynn Yeakel,  Vision 2020 / Drexel University College of Medicine (2014)
  • Sue Schick, UnitedHealthcare (2013)
  • Donna Allie, Team Clean, Inc. (2012)
  • Linda Galante , Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP (2011)
  • Irene Horstmann Hannan, Citizens Bank (2010)
  • Andrea Gilbert, Bryn Mawr Hospital (2009)

Nomination Eligibility

Women eligible for this award must be:

 • In senior-level executive positions, in either a for-profit or non-profit organization, operating in the Greater Main Line Region. Nominees should have direct responsibility for the overall strength and viability of their business.

 • They should have proven accomplishments impacting the financial stability of their business.

 • They should demonstrate exceptional leadership capabilities.

 • They have made significant contributions to the community.

 • They exhibit a strong commitment to improving the quality of the personal and professional lives of all employees.

Deadline:

Nomination Forms must be completed in its entirety and a curriculum vitae must be submitted by Wednesday, Sept. 8 to KDiLullo@mlcc.org in order for the nominee to be considered.

The Main Line Chamber of Commerce

 The Main Line Chamber of Commerce has 950 members covering nine boroughs and towns that make up the Main Line.

In its 100th year of service, the Chamber was ranked by the Philadelphia Business Journal as the top suburban chamber in the five-county Greater Philadelphia region.

The ranking was based on member support for programs, events and the organization as a whole.

 As the area’s influential business advocate, the Chamber is committed to helping members succeed as it promotes economic growth in the region, develops an informed business community and enhances the quality of life on the Main Line.

The Main Line Society of Professional Women

The Main Line Society of Professional Women was launched by the Main Line Chamber in May 2009 to provide a professional organization for women and businesses of all industries, sizes and generations In the Main Line region. 

The Society of Professional Women (SPW) enhances personal and professional development by offering engaging programs, networking opportunities and a welcoming forum to share experiences and insights.

In keeping with the growing needs of its members, SPW launched Lunch & Share Conversations and the Women Helping Women mentoring program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway#Realtors#The Main Line Chamber#The Award#Chair#Vanguard#Vision 2020#Team Clean#Citizens Bank#Bryn Mawr Hospital#Spw
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Related
Wilmington, DEPosted by
DELCO.Today

Bernardon Appoints Six Staff Members to Associates, Continues to Cultivate Its Talented Team of Design Pros

Clockwise from top left: Diana Gonzalez, Tim Kiser, Derek Perini, Daniel Wrightson, Robin Tait, and David Schlecht.Image via Bernardon. Bernardon — a full-service architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture firm that operates offices in West Chester, Philadelphia, and Wilmington — has appointed six staff members to the position of Associate.
Malvern, PAPosted by
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank Appoints Joseph McCullough to First Vice President, Commercial Lender

Malvern Bank, National Association has appointed Joseph McCullough to First Vice President, Commercial Lender. In this role, McCullough will be responsible for meeting the commercial lending needs of Malvern Bank’s business customers by soliciting new business from present and prospective customers and maintaining current business relationships. He will report to Betty Silfa, Senior Vice President and Pennsylvania Senior Commercial Lender.

Comments / 0

Community Policy