Texas Gov Greg Abbott appeared at a campaign event held indoors just hours before his positive diagnosis for Covid-19 this week, and was seen mingling with supporters in the crowded venue in a video posted by his own campaign.The video, tweeted by the Abbott campaign on Monday evening, shows Mr Abbott in a packed room surrounded by dozens of supporters, many of whom appeared to be elderly. No one in the video is masked, including the governor, and no signs of social distancing could be seen.The event took place Monday evening, and on Tuesday the governor’s communications director told...