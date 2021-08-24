Here are last week's top performers in prep sports
Here are the Davidson County high school sports top performers from last week:. Central Davidson's Keyshawn Breedlove ran for 309 yards and 6 touchdowns on 20 carries in the Spartans' 55-12 win over Lexington. He also returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. The seven touchdowns tied the school single-game record held by Sage Skeen. Offensive linemen Jackson Greene (86 percent) and Aydin Rainey (84 percent) were the Spartans' top blockers.www.the-dispatch.com
Comments / 0