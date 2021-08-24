Letter: In Kingston, a misrepresentation of the facts

I’m the Kingston Common Council candidate who was mentioned in Lyn Delliquadri’s Aug. 18 letter to the editor “We must all strive for civil discourse.”. What Delliquadri failed to mention was she didn’t even attend the council meeting regarding the purchase of an armored police vehicle to witness the deplorable behavior of protesters. She chose, as the group Rise Up Kingston did, to see only one side of the issue, not even bothering to respond to my polite offer of conversation regarding the events of the evening, and what and other speakers and I were subjected to by the rude, vulgar uninformed group of people I witnessed at what should have been an intelligent gathering of information to make an important community decision.