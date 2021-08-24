Coronavirus daily news updates, August 24: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, upgrading it from an emergency use authorization to full approval. The move may open the doors to more required COVID-19 vaccinations. The Pentagon said on Monday that service members will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval.www.seattletimes.com
