Missouri’s medical marijuana program publishes second annual report
The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published its second annual report of the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2019, through December 5, 2020.www.thesalemnewsonline.com
