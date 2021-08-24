Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri’s medical marijuana program publishes second annual report

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published its second annual report of the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2019, through December 5, 2020.

