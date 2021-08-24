Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Vegetables gone viral: 4-year-old shares love of healthy eating with others

By Jocelyn Brumbaugh
WGAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (Video: KTUU via CNN) — Meet Jack, a 4-year-old who has no trouble eating his vegetables. In fact, he's gone viral for it. From his home in Alaska, Jack has been sharing videos of himself enjoying all of the items from his garden. He even knows the nutrients each vegetable contains and what they do for his body.

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Healthy Eating#Nutrition#Nutrients#Food Drink#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

How to make the best potato salad of your life

There’s always room for one more milk in the dairy-free case. The newest is potato milk, produced by Veg of Lund, a scientific research company in Sweden. Among its many attributes, potato milk doesn’t contain soy, gluten or added sugar, but does boast strong eco-cred: it uses 56 times less water than almond milk, and takes half the land to grow than required for oats. This week it became available in the UK in three flavours: Original, Unsweetened, and Barista.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Food & DrinksPopculture

Hot Dog Fans Receive Bad Health News as Part of New Study

As many of us know, eating hot dogs on a daily basis is not a healthy diet, but a new study from University of Michigan researchers found almost exactly how much of your life that hot dog could cost you. Researchers Olivier Jolliet and Katerina S. Stylianou unveiled their Health Nutritional Index in the latest issue of Nature Food, to show how unhealthy foods could shave off minutes of your life and how healthier choices could add minutes. Their study found that substituting just 10% of the daily caloric intake of beef and processed meats with plant-based foods could add 48 minutes of life per day.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

30 beetroot recipes that prove healthy eating isn't boring

Our extensive mix of beetroot recipes show you how to make best use of the incredibly versatile food. It's rich in iron and healthy antioxidants, and is considered to help lower blood pressure. As well as the health benefits, beetroot is an all-round delicious superfood that should definitely be on...
marthastewart.com

Cookbook Author Leah Koenig Shares Her Best Advice for Modernizing Rosh Hashanah Recipes and Customs

As Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and the first of the Jewish High Holidays approaches, we're reminded of all of the customs and traditions that come along with it. Eating apples and honey, round challah with raisins, pomegranate, new fruits, brisket, tzimmes—and that's just the food. There's also blowing and hearing the shofar (ram's horn), special prayers, and asking for forgiveness. And while tradition is important, it's also reasonable to want to build on tradition and modernize the customs and make them your own. "I think people often make a mistake with traditional cuisines and particularly with Jewish cuisine, that tradition is paramount and that these traditions have never changed," says Leah Koenig, author of multiple Jewish cookbooks, including Modern Jewish Cooking ($35, barnesandnoble.com) and The Jewish Cookbook ($49, barnesandnoble.com). "I always try to remind people that Jewish food is a living, breathing cuisine that changes all the time."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Chipotle Is Under Fire Over Video of a Woman Finding a Bug in Her Burrito

Chipotle always seems to be in trouble over something. Their most recent scandal comes after a woman posted a TikTok about finding a cockroach in her burrito. She posted the video on July 8th, 2021, right after the incident. She explained how she was eating her burrito when she bit into something very crunchy. She didn’t think much of it, thinking that maybe it was some crunchy corn. When it happened a second time, she spit it out to see what it was and found the leg and chewed-up body of what looked like a cockroach.
ReligionPosted by
InspireMore

‘What’s my PURPOSE?’ I audibly heard, ‘Quit drinking.’ This was NOT the answer I wanted.’: Woman shares journey to sobriety alongside close friend

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “It was a simple question, and one I had been asking for quite some time. ‘What is my purpose, what am I supposed to do in my short time on this Earth?’ Then, this one time – I got an answer: a clearly, audible voice that was undeniable. Allow me to set the stage.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage boy becomes TikTok sensation by eating vegetables

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage family never thought their young son would become famous when they starting posting videos on the social media platform TikTok, especially given the subject matter. Their 4-year-old was eating vegetables from the garden. “One night I just put on a random one about him...
Allrecipes.com

Chef John's Farmer's Frittata Is Here for Your Fresh Garden Vegetables

I love all types of omelets, but the humble frittata is probably my favorite style. One of my earliest food memories is that of my grandfather making and serving me a frittata loaded with fresh garden vegetables. Besides loving the taste, and welcomed break from milk and cereal, I was fascinated by "the flip."
Food & Drinksfb101.com

Sharing Meals, Eating Healthy Celebrate Family, Friends, and Holidays With SeaBear

For remarkable holiday meals, entertaining, and gift-giving this upcoming season, turn to a trusted brand that has been satisfying palettes since 1957. SeaBear has a loyal following who are seafood enthusiasts that know quality when they taste it. That’s why they keep coming back repeatedly for delicious authentic smoked salmon and other artisan seafood creations. Located in the small waterfront town of Anacortes, Washington, the brand even has its own “SeaBear Day” on July 29th, which is now celebrated every year.
TrendHunter.com

Diet-Friendly Meal Bowls

Life Cuisine's newest meal bowls and bites were inspired by four popular ways of eating and they suit different lifestyles based on flavorful, nutrient-dense ingredients. Knowing that people are looking for meals that are high in protein, meatless, gluten-free and low-carb, the brand created products to suit ingredient-conscious consumers who need to satisfy their specific lifestyle requirements.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Eat Like an Italian with These Five Vegetable-Packed Recipes

Make the most of tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, peppers, and other late-season summer produce with these fresh-from-the-farm-stand meals. When the greenmarket runneth over with ripe tomatoes, plump eggplants, and zesty peppers, it's time to cook molto Mediterranean-style, preparing simple dishes that embrace late summer's bumper crops. The days may be long, but the season is short, so seize the moment, and savor every bite. These five vegetable-packed recipes will inspire your end of summer meals.
RecipesNebraskaTV

On the Menu - Bacon Wrapped Green Beans - The Cooking Mom

1 pound fresh green beans, washed and ends trimmed. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place bacon slices on a cutting board. Cut the bacon strips in half. Sprinkle each piece generously with brown sugar. Press the brown sugar into the bacon a bit. Next, sprinkle each piece with a little creole seasoning. Bundle 5 to 6 green beans together. Wrap a half piece of bacon with seasoned side on top around each set of green beans. Make bundles and place in a large baking dish. Drizzle the dressing over the beans. Bake uncovered for 12 to 15 minutes or until the bacon gets a little crispy. Serve right away.
KidsPosted by
103GBF

Dad Shares Brilliant Way To Get Teens To Clean Their Room

How to get teenagers to keep their rooms clean is a question parents never stop asking. I can remember my parents getting on to us, mainly me, about cleaning our room. She even tried grounding me to keep it clean and nothing worked. I still shoved stuff under my bed and threw clothes on my bedroom floor. Do you know the saying what goes around, comes around? Well, it's true, it does.
RecipesMorning Sun

Recipe: Smoked salmon and nontraditional dressing elevate Salade Nicoise

For decades, my fish of choice for a Salade Nicoise was canned tuna. High quality canned tuna, but canned fish none the less. It’s traditional in this irresistible salad, along with tomatoes, green beans, hard-cooked eggs, and olives. Often potatoes come to the party along with mixed baby greens. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy