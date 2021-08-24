Vegetables gone viral: 4-year-old shares love of healthy eating with others

As Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and the first of the Jewish High Holidays approaches, we're reminded of all of the customs and traditions that come along with it. Eating apples and honey, round challah with raisins, pomegranate, new fruits, brisket, tzimmes—and that's just the food. There's also blowing and hearing the shofar (ram's horn), special prayers, and asking for forgiveness. And while tradition is important, it's also reasonable to want to build on tradition and modernize the customs and make them your own. "I think people often make a mistake with traditional cuisines and particularly with Jewish cuisine, that tradition is paramount and that these traditions have never changed," says Leah Koenig, author of multiple Jewish cookbooks, including Modern Jewish Cooking ($35, barnesandnoble.com) and The Jewish Cookbook ($49, barnesandnoble.com). "I always try to remind people that Jewish food is a living, breathing cuisine that changes all the time."