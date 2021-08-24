Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Vegetables gone viral: 4-year-old shares love of healthy eating with others

By Jocelyn Brumbaugh
KOAT 7
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (Video: KTUU via CNN) — Meet Jack, a 4-year-old who has no trouble eating his vegetables. In fact, he's gone viral for it. From his home in Alaska, Jack has been sharing videos of himself enjoying all of the items from his garden. He even knows the nutrients each vegetable contains and what they do for his body.

www.koat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Healthy Eating#Nutrition#Nutrients#Food Drink#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

How to make the best potato salad of your life

There’s always room for one more milk in the dairy-free case. The newest is potato milk, produced by Veg of Lund, a scientific research company in Sweden. Among its many attributes, potato milk doesn’t contain soy, gluten or added sugar, but does boast strong eco-cred: it uses 56 times less water than almond milk, and takes half the land to grow than required for oats. This week it became available in the UK in three flavours: Original, Unsweetened, and Barista.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Food & DrinksPopculture

Hot Dog Fans Receive Bad Health News as Part of New Study

As many of us know, eating hot dogs on a daily basis is not a healthy diet, but a new study from University of Michigan researchers found almost exactly how much of your life that hot dog could cost you. Researchers Olivier Jolliet and Katerina S. Stylianou unveiled their Health Nutritional Index in the latest issue of Nature Food, to show how unhealthy foods could shave off minutes of your life and how healthier choices could add minutes. Their study found that substituting just 10% of the daily caloric intake of beef and processed meats with plant-based foods could add 48 minutes of life per day.
AnimalsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Photographer makes friends with a fox cub in this adorable TikTok video

Ready for your daily dose of adorableness? A wildlife photographer based in Norway recently had an incredibly cute encounter with a fox cub when out on a photoshoot. Jens Birkeland was capturing images of a fox cub when it decided to steal behind the camera and say hello. Luckily, fellow photographer Marius Birkeland was on-hand to film the entire interaction on his camera phone and post the subsequent video onto TikTok.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

30 beetroot recipes that prove healthy eating isn't boring

Our extensive mix of beetroot recipes show you how to make best use of the incredibly versatile food. It's rich in iron and healthy antioxidants, and is considered to help lower blood pressure. As well as the health benefits, beetroot is an all-round delicious superfood that should definitely be on...
marthastewart.com

Cookbook Author Leah Koenig Shares Her Best Advice for Modernizing Rosh Hashanah Recipes and Customs

As Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and the first of the Jewish High Holidays approaches, we're reminded of all of the customs and traditions that come along with it. Eating apples and honey, round challah with raisins, pomegranate, new fruits, brisket, tzimmes—and that's just the food. There's also blowing and hearing the shofar (ram's horn), special prayers, and asking for forgiveness. And while tradition is important, it's also reasonable to want to build on tradition and modernize the customs and make them your own. "I think people often make a mistake with traditional cuisines and particularly with Jewish cuisine, that tradition is paramount and that these traditions have never changed," says Leah Koenig, author of multiple Jewish cookbooks, including Modern Jewish Cooking ($35, barnesandnoble.com) and The Jewish Cookbook ($49, barnesandnoble.com). "I always try to remind people that Jewish food is a living, breathing cuisine that changes all the time."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Chipotle Is Under Fire Over Video of a Woman Finding a Bug in Her Burrito

Chipotle always seems to be in trouble over something. Their most recent scandal comes after a woman posted a TikTok about finding a cockroach in her burrito. She posted the video on July 8th, 2021, right after the incident. She explained how she was eating her burrito when she bit into something very crunchy. She didn’t think much of it, thinking that maybe it was some crunchy corn. When it happened a second time, she spit it out to see what it was and found the leg and chewed-up body of what looked like a cockroach.
ReligionPosted by
InspireMore

‘What’s my PURPOSE?’ I audibly heard, ‘Quit drinking.’ This was NOT the answer I wanted.’: Woman shares journey to sobriety alongside close friend

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “It was a simple question, and one I had been asking for quite some time. ‘What is my purpose, what am I supposed to do in my short time on this Earth?’ Then, this one time – I got an answer: a clearly, audible voice that was undeniable. Allow me to set the stage.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage boy becomes TikTok sensation by eating vegetables

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage family never thought their young son would become famous when they starting posting videos on the social media platform TikTok, especially given the subject matter. Their 4-year-old was eating vegetables from the garden. “One night I just put on a random one about him...
Allrecipes.com

Chef John's Farmer's Frittata Is Here for Your Fresh Garden Vegetables

I love all types of omelets, but the humble frittata is probably my favorite style. One of my earliest food memories is that of my grandfather making and serving me a frittata loaded with fresh garden vegetables. Besides loving the taste, and welcomed break from milk and cereal, I was fascinated by "the flip."
TrendHunter.com

Diet-Friendly Meal Bowls

Life Cuisine's newest meal bowls and bites were inspired by four popular ways of eating and they suit different lifestyles based on flavorful, nutrient-dense ingredients. Knowing that people are looking for meals that are high in protein, meatless, gluten-free and low-carb, the brand created products to suit ingredient-conscious consumers who need to satisfy their specific lifestyle requirements.
RecipesThe Independent

Back to school and work snacks to encourage healthy eating

The new school year not only means a new routine for kids, it's also an organisational shift for adults - an opportunity to rethink ingrained habits and foster more healthful ones. And snacks are a great place to start. School-age children get about a third of their daily calories from...
RecipesNebraskaTV

On the Menu - Bacon Wrapped Green Beans - The Cooking Mom

1 pound fresh green beans, washed and ends trimmed. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place bacon slices on a cutting board. Cut the bacon strips in half. Sprinkle each piece generously with brown sugar. Press the brown sugar into the bacon a bit. Next, sprinkle each piece with a little creole seasoning. Bundle 5 to 6 green beans together. Wrap a half piece of bacon with seasoned side on top around each set of green beans. Make bundles and place in a large baking dish. Drizzle the dressing over the beans. Bake uncovered for 12 to 15 minutes or until the bacon gets a little crispy. Serve right away.
Durand, MInbc25news.com

Durand is promoting healthy eating and planting vegetables

DURAND, Mich. - Durand is saving people money on groceries and promote healthy eating. The community replaced certain amounts of flowers with vegetables. Vegetables can get very expensive and the town wanted to put kindness on display. Michael Nazarian who is a resident talked about what this project means for...
Recipestwincitieslive.com

Zucchini Recipes

This is the time of year when home gardeners and local farmers have zucchini growing out of their ears. Monica Irwin from Veggie Buds Club shares 3 unconventional ways to use up some of that zucchini: in kid-approved (healthy) sweet treats!. Veggie Buds Club is offering 15% off any order,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy