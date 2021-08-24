Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Understanding Boosters

By Liisa Ogburn
WRAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Centers for Disease Control, the more contagious Delta variant now accounts for more than 93% of new cases. Of those sick enough to be hospitalized with COVID, the North Carolina DHHS states that more than 90 percent are unvaccinated. Furthermore, those hospitalized tend to be sicker. How...

The Delta variant is causing the number of COVID cases across the nation and world to spike. Delta is much more contagious than past versions of the virus; those infected with Delta have higher viral loads (more virus amounts) in their body. The best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death and also help reduce the spread of the virus in communities. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). In Virginia, third dose booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available for residents who are moderately and severely immunocompromised; the FDA has not recommended additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time. Individuals who are immunocompromised and have already received two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer should wait at least 28 days after their second dose before receiving their third dose. The third dose should be the same manufacturer as the previous two doses when possible, but this is not required. For information on COVID-19 vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, visit the Virginia Department of Health website. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced that COVID-19 booster shots will be available for all Americans beginning the week of September 20. Individuals can get a booster eight months after their second dose.

