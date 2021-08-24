Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Neumann University Deepens Commitment to Sustainability

Posted by 
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHXFF_0bbEYt8M00
An aerial view of the Neumann University campus in Aston.Image via Neumann University.

Neumann University is expanding its efforts to create an environmentally sustainable campus and community by joining the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPVRq_0bbEYt8M00

 AASHE is an association of more than 900 colleges, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations that are working to create an equitable and ecologically healthy world and a  sustainable future.

Neumann’s membership in AASHE will give it access to workshops, webinars, toolkits, an online community of sustainability officers, and an online resource library.

These resources and tools will advance Neumann’s sustainable campus and community initiatives and in the community.

“Neumann University has been working for many years on its commitment to sustainability as part of our Franciscan commitment to care for creation,” said Gene McWilliams, vice president for finance and administration.

“In the past few years, NU’s Sustainability Advisory Council has been educating the Neumann community regarding various sustainability issues, including recycling, reducing non-biodegradable containers, eliminating plastic straws, and composting.”

“We work closely with the local Aston community and the organizations servicing our campus, such as Aramark and Sodexo. As a member of AASHE, we will further expand our sustainability efforts,” he added.

AASHE enables higher education institutions to meet their sustainability goals by providing specialized resources, professional development, and a network of peer support and knowledge sharing.

Membership covers every individual at an institution, so the entire campus community can take advantage of member benefits.

“AASHE counts on the support of progressive institutions like Neumann University to fulfill its mission to inspire and catalyze higher education to lead the global sustainability transformation,” said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “As laboratories for experimentation and innovation, higher education institutions have a unique opportunity to make sustainability part of everyone’s agenda.”

Among AASHE’s major programs is the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System™ (STARS®), a transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance.

Through such programs, AASHE empowers higher education faculty, administrators, staff, and students to be effective change agents and drivers of sustainability innovation. 

A Philadelphia-based association with members in 20 countries, AASHE defines sustainability in an inclusive way, encompassing human and ecological health, social justice, secure livelihoods, and a better world for all generations.

Neumann University, founded in 1965 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, supports a campus culture that emphasizes respect for individuals, concern for the environment, and social responsibility.

Neumann University reflects on this past year as it looks to start a new Fall semester.

Comments / 0

DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Aashe#Franciscan#Nu#Aramark#Sodexo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Related
Collegesyourerie

Gannon University pushing record enrollment for upcoming year

Gannon University is welcoming 650 freshman students to begin a new academic year. The president of the University, Keith Taylor, says the school is anticipating a total enrollment at both Gannon campuses to be near an all-time high or its largest-ever. Taylor said there are several COVID-19 protocols to create...
Aston, PADelaware County Daily Times

Neumann University welcomes students back on campus

ASTON – Nearly 200 sophomores moved onto the campus of Neumann University Thursday. They are the first of nearly 700 students who will live on campus out of an enrollment of 2,200 total. Freshmen arrive Friday and upper class members over the weekend with classes beginning on Monday. University President...
Morrow, GAclayton.edu

Clayton State’s Center for Social Innovation and Sustainable Entrepreneurship Appoints Fellows from University of Cambridge

Drs. Neil Stott and Paul Tracey were recently appointed fellows at the Center for Social Innovation and Sustainable Entrepreneurship at Clayton State University’s College of Business, where they will work with Dr. Leon Prieto, center director and associate professor of management. Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State University,...
Connecticut StateUC Daily Campus

Connecticut universities join nationwide sustainable industry program

This month, the University of Connecticut joined the U.S. Department of Energy’s university-based Industrial Assessment Centers program to help train manufacturers in sustainable business practices, according to an article from UConn Today. In July, the Department of Energy (DOE) committed $60 million in funding to the Industrial Assessment Centers (IACs)...
Businesslabelandnarrowweb.com

MCC's sustainability commitment recognized by EcoVadis

Multi-Color Corporation (MCC) has announced that it has been awarded the EcoVadis silver rating for its sustainability efforts. EcoVadis is one of the world’s most comprehensive sustainability assessment tools, evaluating companies on social, ethical and environmental impacts. The used methodology is based on international sustainability standards (such as UNGC, ISO, GRI, etc.) and grades the efforts across four main pillars: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

The business of sustainability

If you’re a business owner waiting for factual proof of how a sustainably designed office can provide enough benefit to outweigh the initial cost, you’re not alone. With new data emerging to prove its cost and company-saving value, the topic of sustainable office design is no longer getting tabled. In...
Collegesthejustice.org

University welcomes the Class of 2025 at Convocation

University President Ron Liebowitz welcomed the Class of 2025 at the Convocation ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 29. He opened by thanking the Department of Community Living and the Orientation Core Committee for orchestrating new student move-in and orientation, especially in the midst of both the pandemic and a hurricane. Liebowitz...
Charitiesvirginia.edu

$80M Fundraising Year Powers Support for UVA Darden Students and Faculty

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced another transformational year for fundraising, with $80.1 million in new commitments. Combined with an additional $3.8 million in matching funds from UVA’s Bicentennial Scholars Fund and Bicentennial Professors Fund, the total impact of philanthropy to Darden for the 2021 fiscal year, which ended on 30 June, is $83.9 million.
CollegesGrand Rapids Business Journal

Baker College hires Scott Wowra as dean of three of school’s colleges

Baker College, one of Michigan’s largest, private nonprofit colleges and the top private transfer school in the state, named Dr. Scott A. Wowra its new dean of the colleges of education, liberal arts and sciences, and social science. Dr. Wowra assumed the new position effective July 1 and is responsible...
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

University Students Receive Awards

Several students were recently honored with awards. Read about them here. Frank O’Hara medals were given to University students with the highest grade-point averages in their first-, second- and third-year in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Kania School of Management and the Panuska College of Professional Studies for the 2019-20 academic year. The awards, named in honor of the late Frank O’Hara who served the University for 53 years in various administrative positions, were presented at a ceremony held recently on campus.
CollegesKearney Hub

Doane joins list of universities requiring students to get a COVID vaccine

Doane University said it will require students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can return to campus this month. With its announcement, Doane joins other schools in Nebraska, including Creighton University and Nebraska Wesleyan University, that are requiring students to get a shot before the fall semester. The...
State College, PAThe Daily Collegian

Halls deepen commitment to Arboretum with new gift

For longtime State College residents and Penn State alumni Dennis and Sandra Parker Hall, The Arboretum at Penn State holds a special place in their hearts due, in part, to all it offers not only to them as locals and volunteers, but also to the surrounding community and visitors from near and far. With that firmly in mind, the couple pledged a gift of $75,000 to name the future Fountain Garden Terrace.
Collegessxu.edu

SXU Board of Trustees Extends President Joyner's Contract

The Saint Xavier University (SXU) Board of Trustees has unanimously agreed to a five-year contract extension for Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D., SXU's 20th president, who has served the University since January 2017. "President Joyner has demonstrated a deep commitment to our Mercy mission, academic excellence and student success,” said Board...
Wayne, NJwpunj.edu

University Launches Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation to Provide Education and Research on Sustainable and Inclusive Business Development

William Paterson University’s Cotsakos College of Business has formed a Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation to empower current students, alumni, and members of the general public in various industries and geographical locations to formulate new business ideas and develop socially responsible innovations for their new or existing organizations.
CollegesDigital Collegian

Penn State Student Engagement Network to provide grants for fall 2021

Beginning Aug. 16, students from all Penn State campuses can apply for a new round of grants that support undergraduate experiences during fall 2021 and winter break, according to a release. The grants are offered through the Student Engagement Network, and the application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 5, the...
Collegesdavisnewspaper.net

MSC president, McDaniel to retire

In a campus-wide email to faculty and staff on Aug. 6, 2021, Murray State College President Joy McDaniel announced her plans to retire. McDaniel was named interim president following the resignation of Dr. Noble Jobe and was elected by the Board of Regents as president in 2011. McDaniel began her...
AgricultureAlbany Herald

ABAC School of Agriculture shatters enrollment record

TIFTON — The School of Agriculture and Natural Resources shattered its previous enrollment record this week as fall semester classes kicked off at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Although the numbers are far from finalized, a total of 1,446 students were enrolled in the SANR on the second day of classes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy