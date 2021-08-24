India Announces National Monetization Pipeline Scheme, $13.4 Billion Assets For Sale
NEW DELHI — India's Finance Ministry on Aug. 23 launched a National Monetisation Pipeline that includes the central government's four-year plan to monetize its brownfield infrastructure assets. The government has planned an INR 6 trillion ($13.4 billion) pipeline of assets that can be monetized — including a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation — over a
