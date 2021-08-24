Meagan M. Wright, 33

Meagan Marie Wright, 33, of New Woodstock, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. She was born April 8, 1988, in Oneida to Matthew Frink and Donna Gardner. Meagan was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 2007 and attended the Utica School of Commerce. She had been employed as an Optometric Technician at Weiss, Savedoff and Ciccone, Doctors of Optometry in Manlius. Meagan enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of five years, Michael; her sons, Harrison Matthew Wright and Raymond Michael Wright; her grandmother, Zelia “Dede” Frink of Cazenovia; her in-laws, Dee and Mike Schelah; sister-in-law, Kaylee Schelah; father in-law, Donald Wright; aunts, Nina Carver and Nila Rogers; uncles, David, Gary, Timothy Frink and her LYLAD Ron Becker and wife Kelly; her mother, Donna Gardner of Oneida; her sister, Jennifer Kitchen of North Carolina; her brother, Andrew Gardner of North Carolina and by several cousins. Meagan was predeceased by her father, Matthew and by her grandparents, Andy and Lillian Snedeker.

Calling hours were held from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 with funeral services following at 6 p.m. at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Private burial was in Delphi Falls Cemetery. Contributions in Meagan’s memory may be made to the Delphi Falls United Church, 2190 Oran Delphi Rd., Manlius, NY 13104. To leave a message of sympathy for the Wright family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.