Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cazenovia, NY

Meagan M. Wright, 33

By Jennifer Wing
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vphk6_0bbEYgu900

Meagan Marie Wright, 33, of New Woodstock, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. She was born April 8, 1988, in Oneida to Matthew Frink and Donna Gardner. Meagan was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 2007 and attended the Utica School of Commerce. She had been employed as an Optometric Technician at Weiss, Savedoff  and Ciccone, Doctors of Optometry in Manlius. Meagan enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of five years, Michael; her sons, Harrison Matthew Wright and Raymond Michael Wright; her grandmother, Zelia “Dede” Frink of Cazenovia; her in-laws, Dee and Mike Schelah; sister-in-law, Kaylee Schelah; father in-law, Donald Wright; aunts, Nina Carver and Nila Rogers; uncles, David, Gary, Timothy Frink and her LYLAD  Ron Becker and wife Kelly;  her mother, Donna Gardner of Oneida; her sister, Jennifer Kitchen of North Carolina; her brother, Andrew Gardner of North Carolina and by several cousins. Meagan was predeceased by her father, Matthew and by her grandparents, Andy and Lillian Snedeker.

Calling hours were held from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 with funeral services following at 6 p.m. at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Private burial was in Delphi Falls Cemetery. Contributions in Meagan’s memory may be made to the Delphi Falls United Church, 2190 Oran Delphi Rd., Manlius, NY 13104. To leave a message of sympathy for the Wright family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
571
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
City
Manlius, NY
State
North Carolina State
City
Cazenovia, NY
City
New Woodstock, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Wright#Cazenovia High School#Weiss#Lylad Ron Becker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

John F. Dorrance, 79

John F. Dorrance, 79, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully Aug. 26, 2021, at home with his family by his side. He was born in Oneida and lived in Cazenovia/New Woodstock all of his life. He retired from the Town of Fenner Garage and Cazenovia Bus Garage. He was predeceased by...
Posted by
Eagle Newspapers

Denis J. Harrington, 91

Denis J. “Denny” Harrington, 91, of Skaneateles, beloved Seanchaí and hero, was a body donor to Upstate Medical’s Anatomical Gift Program, a “noble and meritorious act” (Catholic Church #2296.) He specialized in the construction and paving of highways as well as friendships. Born in 1929, to Joseph Joachim and Mary Carr Harrington. He was an altar server, graduated from East High School in Auburn, Assumption College in Windsor, and drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War, 1950-1952.
East Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Fremont Elementary in East Syracuse celebrates renovations

EAST SYRACUSE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Just in time for the 2021-2022 school year, the next chapter in the history of Fremont Elementary has begun. Originally built in 1964, the building at 115 Richmond Road West underwent renovations as part of the recently completed first phase of the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District’s $49.8 million “Elementary Objective” project.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Musicians raise funds for Food Bank of CNY

TOWN OF MANLIUS – On Saturday July 24, students from Ida Tili-Trebicka, a piano professor in Setnor School of Music at Syracuse University, performed a benefit concert, raising money for Food Bank of CNY. The idea for this concert came together in a conversation between Tili-Trebicka and parents. According to...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse Walk 4 CMT to be recognized by Magnarelli

LIVERPOOL — As the Syracuse chapter of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association ramps up fundraising for its third annual Walk 4 CMT on Sept. 18, the chapter has even more reason to celebrate: Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli will honor the Syracuse Walk 4 CMT on Sept. 14. Despite the ever-changing safety protocols for...
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

September events with the Skaneateles Library

SKANEATELES — INSIDE—Baby Bounce & Rhyme: September Session | Wednesdays, September 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd & 29th at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by sensory exploration. Location: Library Hall. For babies up to 18 months. Registration required for the entire session. Limited to 5 families.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

‘Housed and healthy’ — NYS, Helio Health unveil supportive housing in Syracuse

SYRACUSE — Central New Yorkers who have struggled with mental health issues or homelessness now have a new place to call home: Star Park Apartments on the Near Westside of Syracuse. Local and state officials, developers and representatives from Helio Health gathered Aug. 27 to celebrate the completion of Star Park Apartments, which has 50 apartments with on-site supportive services.
Baldwinsville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Gregory G. Gross

Gregory G. Gross “Greg” passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. He was born May 12, 1957, in Syracuse and raised by his loving mother, Theresa Gross in Baldwinsville where he lived all of his 64 years. Greg had a love for music that carried him through...
Jamesville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Parking to be added near J-D athletic fields

JAMESVILLE-DEWITT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Visitors to Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District’s athletic fields near Lyndon Corners and on the J-D High School campus will soon have more room to park. In December 2019, district residents approved a $33 million capital project that includes work across the district that will improve...
Cicero, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist girls basketball program seeks players

CICERO — The Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist girls basketball program is accepting players for the 2021-2022 season. The 12-week program, which runs every Saturday from Oct. 9 to Jan. 22, is open to girls in third through ninth grade. Third- and fourth-graders will both practice and play on Saturdays at Gillette Road Middle School, while the older girls will practice Tuesday or Wednesday nights at Gillette, and play their games on Saturday, also at Gillette.
Posted by
Eagle Newspapers

Gary R. Holmes, 70

Gary Robert Holmes, 70, of New Woodstock, passed away suddenly at his home on Aug. 18, 2021. He was born Nov. 4, 1950, in Syracuse to Robert and Eleanor Holmes, as the third of four children– Lonnie, Jeannie, and Ronnie. Gary is also survived by his wife, Libby (Graves), his lifelong partner of 45 years. They built their beloved log home together in 1987 and had two children, Althea and Matthew. Gary took great pride in being a grandfather to young Arlo. He has many living family members and would joke that he’s related to everyone in town.
Posted by
Eagle Newspapers

Carole M. Long, 88

Carole M. Long, 88, of DeRuyter Lake, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital, in Hamilton. She was born June 27, 1933, in Salem, MA, The daughter of James and Margaret Cotter Brophy. Previously she had resided in Romulus, and Cazenovia. Carole retired as a medical records...
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Sunrise Rotary honors fire fighters

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary Club (SSRC) is again recognizing the hard-working Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) by decorating the Labor Day Parade route with Fire and Water Tribute ribbons. SSRC invites the public to show their support by donating $50 at supportsvfd.com. Fire and Water Tribute donations entirely support...
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

SKARTS announces grant recipients

SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles Area Arts Council (SKARTS) announced the 13 winners of its 2021 grant awards for art and cultural activities. “Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and friends, we were able to provide grants to 13 of the applicants representing a diverse range of worthy projects and important needs,” said Laurel Moranz, president of SKARTS.
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles, Solvay football pairs up for Class C battles

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Drama is gone for Skaneateles football – at least off the field. Much of the 2020-21 school year was spent waiting to see if head coach Joe Sindoni would stay after controversy erupted over players gathering for a Thanksgiving Day event against COVID-19 protocols. Ultimately, after numerous school-board meetings and some court hearings, […]
Posted by
Eagle Newspapers

Lysander FD Auxiliary dissolves after 64 years

BALDWINSVILLE — After more than six decades of parades, parties and fundraising, the Lysander Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary has decided to dissolve. The six remaining members of the auxiliary held their final meeting Aug. 18 at Tassone’s. The women cited declining membership — at its peak, the auxiliary had 40 members — and the age of the remaining members as the reasons for bowing out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy