Your Day in Women’s Basketball, August 11: Commissioner’s Cup battle goes down on Thursday
Who has the advantage heading in Seattle vs. Connecticut part 3. The first ever Commissioner’s Cup championship game is set to take place on Thursday now that the Olympic festivities have ended and players have returned to their WNBA teams. The West-leading Seattle Storm and East-leading Connecticut Sun have earned a spot in the game due to their first half performances, and will be rewarded with a hefty pay-day win or lose.highposthoops.com
Comments / 0