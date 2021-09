LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Center of Disease Control and Prevention has once again marked Lewis County as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. This was based on most recent COVID-19 data which listed the county as having 110.28 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. To be designated as an area of high community transmission, a county must have over 100 cases per 100,000 residents. Both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are also areas of high community transmission.