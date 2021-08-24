20-year-old Brandon Richardson killed after a single-car crash in Clayton County (Clayton County, GA)

On Sunday night, 20-year-old Brandon Richardson lost his life after the vehicle he was driving rolled multiple times in a Clayton County crash.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Highway 138 in Jonesboro just before 11 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash with an entrapment.

