The Notre Dame football team opens up their 2021 regular season against Florida State, and here are five bold predictions for the matchup. It’s finally game week for Notre Dame football, which takes on Florida State in Tallahassee on Sunday night. If we can learn anything from the Week 0 games, it’s that you don’t try to catch a punt on your own goal line (thanks Nebraska) and that in college football anything can happen to open the season.