Haywood Highsmith To Sign Exhibit 10 Deal With Sixers

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran forward Haywood Highsmith, who appeared in five games with the Sixers during the 2018/19 season, will reportedly be returning to the team this fall. Highsmith signed last month with Vanoli Cremona, but the Italian club announced today in a press release that the 24-year-old has exercised the opt-out clause in his contract. According to Vanoli Cremona, Highsmith will be signing an Exhibit 10 deal with Philadelphia.

