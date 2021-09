Hobbyists, developers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts would like to learn more about the Internet of Things and machine learning, may be interested in a new article published to the official Raspberry Pi Blog this week by Ashley Whittaker. During which van Rust, Technology Ambassador for Edge Impulse explains more about how easy it is to run Edge Impulse machine learning on any operating system such as the Raspberry Pi OS. The reference project has been written to provide you with a guide for quickly getting started with Edge Impulse on Raspberry Pi 4 and Azure IoT, to train a model that is capable of reading real world indicators.