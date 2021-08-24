Hospital in Rutherford County seeing COVID-19 patients’ health decline faster than earlier in pandemic

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rutherford County are prompting leaders to develop contingency plans for a worst-case scenario. “For the immediate future, my focus is preparing for the worst,” said Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. David Sellers. “I’m preparing for more numbers to come in, preparing for maybe some of my physicians going down with this illness as well, since we’re exposed to it all the time. I mean, that’s just a reality that can happen.”