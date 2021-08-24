Cancel
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Radnor’s Brandywine Realty Expands Life Science Centers in Plymouth Meeting

 8 days ago

One Metroplex, a Brandywine Realty office complex in Plymouth MeetingImage via Metroplexpa.com.

Brandywine Realty Trust is developing the new Metroplex Corporate Center in Plymouth Meeting for life science research and manufacturing, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal.

The center on Chemical Road will have a single-story, 100,000-square-foot building for manufacturing and a 125,000 square-foot building for labs and offices. 

The Metroplex Corporate Center is part of Brandywine’s shift in focus from office space to life science space.

It is converting a Radnor building once used by Penn Medicine into life sciences space.

It also has four buildings in University City dedicated to life science tenants.

The real estate trust already has approval to build two office buildings at the Plymouth Meeting Chemical Road site—one at 336,000 square feet and one at 125,000 square feet. 

It has marketed both buildings since 2004 and has spent millions on new architectural designs but is still looking for tenants.   

A leased office building, Metroplex One, measuring 125,000 square feet, is already on site.

Brandywine, headquartered in Radnor, is the region’s largest landlord of trophy office space that includes the Radnor Corporate Center.

Founded in 1994, Brandywine has grown from a total market capitalization of less than $5 million, to about $5 billion.

Read more at Philadelphia Business Journal about Plymouth Meeting development plans from Brandywine Realty.

Here’s an interview with Brandywine Realty Trust CEO Jerry Sweeney talking about the growth of Brandywine.

