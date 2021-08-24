Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 815 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Colby to near Marshfield to 8 miles east of Shortville to 14 miles northeast of Millston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Neillsville, Loyal, Hatfield, Shortville, Colby, Lynn, Merrillan, Granton, Unity, City Point, Bruce Mound, Riplinger, and Chili. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH