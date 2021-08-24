Cancel
Somerset County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC035-250115- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0011.000000T0000Z-210825T0500Z/ /BKWN4.2.ER.210822T2033Z.210823T1600Z.210824T2300Z.NO/ 915 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Millstone River At Blackwells Mills. * Until late tonight. * At 8:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Monday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 2.8 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, The Griggstown Causway is closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Several more causways are closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flood stage reached with flooding now along River Road in Blackwells Mills and S. River Street in Millstone. Base of Route 533 bridge floods. River Road between Yorktown and Amsterdam is subject to closure. Canal Road near Suydam Road floods. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The D&R Canal is flooded by the Millstone River. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Washington Street and several businesses are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet on 12/21/1973. Target Area: Somerset The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Millstone River At Blackwells Mills affecting Somerset County. For the Millstone River...including Blackwells Mills...Moderate flooding is ongoing. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Millstone River Blackwells Mill 9.0 13.3 Mon 8 pm EDT 6.0 2.9 2.6

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

